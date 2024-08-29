Nigeria: Addressing the Climate Impacts On Poultry Farming - Before the Chickens Come Home to Roost

blog

Across the world, temperatures are rising causing significant changes in weather patterns and increasing the frequency of extreme weather events. In Nigeria, the mean annual temperature is projected to increase by 1.1 to 2.5°C in less than 40 years. The number of extreme heat days is expected to also increase to 260 by 2100. This worrying trend suggests the destructive consequences of unchecked environmental exploitation from human activities, necessitating immediate action.

While the impact of climate change on food security and farmlands receives a lot of attention, the impact on livestock, in particular, does not get the attention it deserves. Livestock, particularly poultry, play an important role in agriculture, accounting for about 60% of global production, 34% of dietary protein supply, and supporting at least 1.3 billion people globally.

According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the world will need to expand the annual food production by 60% by 2050, to meet the food demand of the growing population. However, many African countries, will have significant challenges in contributing to this effort. Despite farmers' attempts to boost livestock productivity, climate change has hampered their efforts, with high temperatures causing significant animal mortality. This consequences has resulted in a high rate of malnutrition, putting a greater burden on developing countries.

The plight of a Nigerian poultry farmer.

Kigbu Francis has been a poultry farmer for over seven years and currently owns a local poultry farm, located along Kwandare Road in Lafia, Nasarawa State. For years, Kigbu's farm has been a reliable source of fresh produce for local markets and a vital source of income for his family. However, the farm's productivity has recently suffered a significant setback, due to high bird death rate.

Besides the loss of chickens, heat is stated to be a significant environmental factor that impacts various aspects of poultry performance. It leads to reduced feed intake, which in turn affects growth rate, body weight, meat quality, egg production and egg quality. Elevated temperatures also contributed to increased mortality of hens. These negative influences result in substantial economic losses and affects overall poultry health and welfare, making heat a critical issue for poultry farmers and producers to address

Poultry in nutrition.

The recent increase in poultry bird mortality rates, driven by escalating heat waves, is not isolated to Kigbu's farm. In May 2024, the Lagos state Poultry Farm Association predicted that poultry farmers across Nigeria may record up to 50% bird mortality. Apart from its impact on livelihoods, it has far-reaching consequences for human nutrition.

According to FAO, poultry is a nutrient-dense food, offering a wealth of essential vitamins and minerals. In addition to its high protein content, poultry meat is an excellent source of phosphorus as well as B-complex vitamins. Compared to other meat sources, poultry meat is relatively low in harmful fats and considered healthier.

Poultry is also a valuable healthy protein source for muscle growth and development. However, its scarcity in local markets has driven up prices, making the once easily accessible protein source unaffordable for many families who rely on poultry produce as a source of lean protein.

Despite these realities, there has not been sustainable action to mitigate the impact of climate change on poultry farms. Due to knowledge gaps about climate change and its impact, many poultry farmers eventually discontinue rearing poultry attribute their losses to poor luck, instead of the harsh climatic condition.

Francis Kigbu is one among the very few farmers who understand climate's impact on his environment and agricultural productivity, taking proactive measures, such as planting banana trees around his chicken barn to provide shade and protection for his poultry, reducing the impact of heat stress on the poultry and ensuring overall farm sustainability.

Government intervention needed.

Governments across Africa are implementing initiatives to address the impacts of climate change on poultry farming by introducing measures to mitigate these challenges. The Ethiopian government is spearheading programmes that promote climate-smart chicken farming techniques, while also providing farmers with essential financial support for better agricultural equipment. In Kenya, the Kenya Agricultural Productivity and Agribusiness Project (KAPAP) -- a flagship initiative of the Government -- aims at transforming the poultry farming sector by boosting productivity and incomes of smallholder farmers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In Nigeria, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) such as; One Acre Fund which distributes millions of tree seedlings to farmers yearly (planted to conserve the environment), Nigeria Conservation Foundation, Tree Initiative Nigeria, among others are playing a crucial role in addressing the challenges posed by climate change to agriculture. These NGOs mostly educate farmers on climate change, its impacts, and the benefits of climate-smart farming practices. However, in the face of intensifying climate conditions, the federal government should step up their efforts to bolster the adaptability of poultry farmers across the country.

We are running against time in our climate change mitigation efforts; however, we still have some time before "the chickens come home to roost."