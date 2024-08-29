Nigeria: Many Killed As Residents, Cattle Herders Clash in Niger State

28 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Maimuna Raji Egigogo

A violent clash in Barkuta in the Beji district of Bosso Local Government Area of Niger State has reportedly resulted in multiple fatalities.

The conflict, which erupted in the early hours of Tuesday, involved the indigenous Gbagyi people and cattle herders.

The police confirmed the incident on Wednesday but said normalcy had been restored to the area, and the clash was being investigated.

The violence was sparked by the killing of a prominent farmer in the community by herders on Monday evening.

Suleja Mohammed had reportedly gone to complain to the herders over their cattle' invasion of his farm.

When he did not return from the herders' settlement, a search the following morning led to the discovery of his lifeless body in a river in the area.

Outraged by the murder, members of the community mobilised for a retaliatory attack on the herders' enclaves. The ensuing confrontation resulted in an unspecified number of deaths and numerous injuries on both sides.

As tension escalated, many residents fled the community, fearing reprisal attacks.

Police confirm "little inter-tribal attack"

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, has confirmed the incident.

On Wednesday, he said the police got a report at 7 a.m. on Tuesday that Mr Mohammed saw some cattle on his farm and instructed his son to return home while he traced the cattle owner.

Mr Abiodun said after Mr Mohammed did not return home, his family began a search and found his body in a river within the area.

"Consequently, this led to a little inter-tribal attack in the area, and a few persons lost their lives," Mr Abiodun stated.

"However, the Area Commander Bosso, ACP Galadima Lassa, led Police tactical teams, including DPO Maikunkele, to the area.

"Normalcy has been restore. While monitoring continues and efforts to arrest the perpetrators of crime are ongoing, an investigation into the unfortunate incident has commenced," the police spokesperson said.

Previous clash

The incident comes nearly eight years after a similar conflict in the area claimed over 50 lives.

During that previous clash, houses and food barns belonging to the residents were torched, and 11 soldiers, along with an unknown number of villagers, were mysteriously killed.

