Nigeria: 3rd Edition of Africa Centre for Development Journalism's Inequalities Reporting Fellowship Begins

28 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

The 2024 Inequalities Reporting Fellowship of the Africa Centre for Development Journalism (ACDJ) has commenced with a 2-day training workshop held on 26 Monday and 27 Tuesday August 2024 with nine journalists participating.

The entire fellowship entails the two-day training, mentorship and implementation of a special fellowship report on a range of inequality themes having received a reporting grant from the ACDJ.

The selected journalists emerged following a public application call and careful review of 266 applicants from 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The selected journalists are from: Africa Prime News, Nigerian Tribune, Sahara Reporters, Sparkling 92.3FM Calabar, Nairametrics, Fresh FM Lagos, Ripples Nigeria, Punch Newspaper (Healthwise), and Gombe Media Corporation.

The training provided the participants with relevant skills and knowledge in several topics taught by an expert faculty members that included Rita Okonoboh, former News Editor, TheCable and University of Ibadan Lecturer; and Dayo Aiyetan, Executive Director, International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR). Others are Lekan Otufodunrin, Executive Director, Media Career Services and Edetaen Ojo, Executive Director, Media Rights Agenda (MRA).

The Inequalities Reporting Fellowship is building the capacity of journalists to report on inequalities at sub-national levels. The fellowship is an activity under ACDJ's Sub-national Development Data Accountability Reporting Project focused on inequality, underdevelopment, policy and governance. The project which is part of a Collaborative Media Partnership Supported by the MacArthur Foundation through the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism had previous editions in 2022 with 8 fellows emerging and 2023 with 10 fellows emerging.

