Nigeria: Why I Titled My Fourth Album 'Adedamola' - Fireboy DML

28 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

With a massive and devoted following worldwide, particularly in the US, Nigeria, UK, Germany, and France, Fireboy DML's music has resonated deeply with Spotify listeners, especially those aged 23-34.

Afrobeats sensation Fireboy DML is ready to captivate the world again with his forthcoming album, "Adedamola. " It goes live on Spotify at midnight on Thursday, promising an exciting and diverse musical experience for all.

In a statement on Wednesday, Spotify said "Adedamola" promises to be a sonic journey that delves deeper into Fireboy DML's artistry, blending infectious melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and captivating rhythms.

The album is expected to cement his status as a global superstar further and expand his massive fanbase.

Speaking about making this album, Fireboy commented, "Every single part of me went into this album. It's so personal and feels nostalgic, like a call to home. That's why it's titled 'Adedamola'. I'm excited to share it with the world.

"With "Adedamola," I'm poised to make an even more significant impact on the global music scene. My unique sound, a blend of Afrobeats, R&B, and pop influences, has widespread appeal and sets the stage for a groundbreaking release that will resonate with listeners of all ages and backgrounds. "

Fireboy featured Seun Kuti, Lojay, Lagbaja, the American singer-songwriter Jon Baptiste, and the renowned DJ, musician, and producer Spinall on the album.

The tracks are 'Iseoluwa', 'Call me', 'Ecstasy', 'Hell and Back', 'Letting Go', 'Back n Forth', 'Ready', and 'Wande's Bop', 'Change your Life', 'Obaa Sima', 'Need me', 'Yawa', 'Every Day', and 'Jon's Interlude'.

Fireboy DML

His last album, Playboy, has had over 700m streams on Spotify from fans worldwide since its release, and its tracks have been added to more than 3.1m playlists globally in the last 12 months.

Fireboy DML's ability to connect with listeners through his music is undeniable. His songs evoke emotions, from joy and celebration to introspection and vulnerability, making him a relatable and beloved figure among fans worldwide.

He burst onto the music scene with his debut album, "Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps," released in 2019 and garnered critical acclaim.

The album's success made him a rising star in the Afrobeats genre. His subsequent releases, including "Apollo" and numerous hit singles, have further solidified his position as a leading voice in the global music scene.

His streamed songs in the last 28 days include 'Dealer', 'Peru', 'Bandana', 'Everyday' and 'Yawa'.

