Nigeria: Gbajabiamila Canvasses Transparency, Accountability in NAHCON Operations

29 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Lere

Mr Gbajabiamila stressed that NAHCON, given its religious significance and the spiritual nature of its mission, must avoid controversies and consistently demonstrate transparency and efficiency.

Chief of Staff to President Femi Gbajabiamila has asked the leadership of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to embrace transparency in all dealings, citing the commission's sacred religious mandate.

Mr Gbajabiamila said this when he visited the commission's Head office in Abuja on Wednesday as part of his office oversight of some federal government agencies and parastatals.

He was accompanied to the commission by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Hassan-Hadeija, the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Adebiyi Olufunso, and other members of the State House management.

Mr Gbajabiamila emphasised the need for the commission to undergo reforms in line with President Tinubu's renewed hope agenda. He said all organisations should align with the agenda.

The visit, he noted, is a step towards reinforcing the Commission.

He stressed that NAHCON, given its religious significance and the spiritual nature of its mission, must avoid controversies and consistently demonstrate transparency and efficiency.

"This is a commission that should never be found in any controversy simply because of its mandate and what it represents. You have to accept the responsibility of what goes on in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

Mr Gbajabiamila also urged the commission to prioritise early preparation and efficient organisation of Hajj activities.

Mr Ibrahim-Hadeija, in his remarks, said the commission should focus on clear communication with the general public and the pilgrims and ensuring timely preparations. He also stressed the importance of planning to provide a seamless pilgrimage experience.

Responding, NAHCON Commissioner of Policy, Personnel Management, and Finance (PPMF), Aliu Abdulrazaq, currently overseeing the commission's affairs, outlined its mandate to enhance Hajj and Umrah services for Nigerian pilgrims.

He further highlighted several challenges faced by the commission, including the need for digitisation of its accounting and procedural processes.

Also, the PRSILS commissioner, Abubakar Yagawal, assured the delegation that preparations for the 2025 Hajj had already begun. He also expressed gratitude for the government's continued support and commitment to improving Hajj operations.

President Tinubu recently appointed Abdullahi Usman, a professor, as the commission's new chairman after sacking Jalal Arabi, who was caught up in an N90 bn Hajj subsidy scandal.

Mr Usman is awaiting the Senate's confirmation.

EFCC is currently investigating Mr Arabi over the commission's handling of the 2024 Hajj.

Other visits

The delegation visited NALDA, BPP, BPE, NASENI, NEITI, and NFIC, among other agencies, directly under the supervision of the presidency.

