Algeria: Voting for Independent Candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune Seen As Key to Completing Process of Construction, Stability

28 August 2024
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Skikda — Mustapha Hidaoui, an executive in the independent candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune's national campaign, reiterated on Wednesday in Skikda his call for citizens to turn out in force to vote for Abdelmadjid Tebboune in order to "complete the process of construction and stability."

Speaking at a rally at the Malek-Chebel Palace of Culture on day fourteenth of the run-up to the September 7 presidential election, Hidaoui said that "voting for the independent candidate, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, will ensure further development in various fields and bolster the country's current stability."

Hidaoui also underscored "the priority that the independent candidate, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, placed on youth during his first term, by involving them in the political sphere and decision-making positions."

He urged citizens, especially young people, to vote strongly in favor of this candidate.

