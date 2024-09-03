Algeria: Presidential Election - National Community Abroad Begins Voting

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.
2 September 2024
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The members of the national community abroad started voting on Monday, as part of the election of September 7 involving three candidates running for president.

The running candidates are Mr Aouchiche Youcef, Socialist Forces Front candidate, Mr Tebboune Abdelmadjid, independent candidate, and Mr Hassani Cherif Abdelaali, of the Movement of Society for Peace.

According to the figures of the National Independent Authority for Elections (ANIE), the electoral body of the national community abroad has reached 865,490 voters (45% women and 55% men), those under 40 years old stand at 15.43%.

The National Independent Authority for Elections supervises the electorate abroad through 117 commissions: 18 in France, 30 in the rest of the European nations, 22 in Arab countries, 21 in African countries and 26 in Asia and America.

Article 132 of the organic law on the electoral system stipulates that the "head of the National Independent Authority for Elections, in collaboration with the diplomatic and consular missions abroad as well as the concerned delegations, may, by decision, bring forward the opening date of the election by 120 hours."

