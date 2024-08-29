Liberia: Cllr. Scott Urges Liberian Lawyers to Stand Against Injustice Following Acquittal

Monrovia — Former Chief Justice Gloria Musu Scott has called to Liberian lawyers and civil society organizations to take a stronger stand against the injustices prevalent in the country. Her appeal comes in the wake of her acquittal by the Supreme Court of Liberia, which cleared her of the murder of her niece, Charloe Musu.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, following her release from Monrovia Central Prison, Cllr. Scott expressed deep concern over the state of justice in Liberia, highlighting instances of grave injustice. She expressed the urgency for legal professionals and civil society groups to address the pervasive injustices, warning that failure to do so could have severe consequences for the nation.

"There are numerous instances of injustice in our country that need urgent attention," Cllr. Scott declared. "If they could do this to me--a former Chief Justice--imagine what could happen to the poor and those living in rural areas."

Cllr. Scott highlighted her case as a reflection of the broader issues within Liberia's justice system, noting that her acquittal should serve as a wake-up call. According to her, her personal relief at being freed does not overshadow the ongoing challenges faced by many who are wrongfully imprisoned.

"I believe there are many innocent people currently imprisoned in Liberia for crimes they did not commit," she said. "It is imperative that lawyers and civil society organizations focus on these cases to ensure that justice is served for all, regardless of their social or economic status."

The Supreme Court of Liberia, under the leadership of Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene Youh, acquitted Cllr. Scott and her co-defendants, concluding that the prosecution had failed to provide sufficient evidence for a conviction. This ruling brought an end to a legal battle that began with the tragic murder of Charloe Musu, a 28-year-old college student, who was found stabbed to death in Cllr. Scott's home on February 22, 2023.

The legal proceedings began in June 2023 when the Liberia National Police, through the Ministry of Justice, arrested Scott and three others--Gertrude Newton, Alice Johnson, and Rebecca Youdeh Wisers--on charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, and providing false reports to law enforcement. However, with the Supreme Court's ruling, all defendants have been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, showcasing another instance of justice addressing past injustice.

Reflecting on her ordeal, Cllr. Scott expressed profound gratitude to God, describing her release as a testament to the power of prayer. "I praise the Almighty God for this victory. It is by His grace that I stand here today, free and vindicated," she said.

She also spoke about the transformative impact of her experience, noting that it had altered her perspective on relationships and justice. "Those who once stood against me, who prosecuted me, have now become like friends," she observed, highlighting the surprising twists her case has taken.

The former Chief Justice extended heartfelt thanks to her legal team, whose dedication she described as unwavering, even in the face of significant challenges. "I thank my lawyers who stood by me, even when I didn't have the resources to pay them. They believed in my innocence and fought tirelessly to ensure my freedom," she stated.

Furthermore, Cllr. Scott expressed deep appreciation for her kinsmen, who supported her throughout the legal battle, believing in her eventual exoneration. "My kinsmen stood by me with immense support, believing that one day I would have my day in court and receive a fair trial. Today, that belief has been realized, overcoming past injustices," she said.

As she contemplates her next steps, Cllr. Scott indicated that she would consult with her supporters and legal team before making any decisions about her future. "I will take some time to reflect and consult with those who have stood by me. In the coming days, I will announce my next course of action," she concluded.