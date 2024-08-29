Liberia Sets Sights On Rebranding At Expo 2025 in Japan

Monrovia — Liberia is gearing up to use Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, hoping to use the platform to rebrand its image on the global stage by showcasing its potential for trade and investment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has disclosed.

"Liberia's participation in Expo 2025 is a strategic move to rebrand our country. We are not just participants; we are leaders in the planning and execution of this global event. Our goal is to use this platform to showcase Liberia's products for export, attract foreign direct investment, and open doors for the private sector," Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow Nyanti stated.

Minster Nyanti furhter stated that the Expo offers a unique opportunity for Liberia to demonstrate its distinctive products and investment potential to a worldwide audience. She noted that the country's involvement in the Expo aligns with the government's ARREST AGENDA, which prioritizes economic diplomacy as a crucial element of national development.

To ensure a successful presence at the Expo, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has appointed Assistant Minister Karishma Pelham-Raad to lead the country's efforts. Pelham-Raad will collaborate closely with the National Investment Commission (NIC) and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to establish a dynamic Liberian booth. This booth will showcase a wide range of "Made in Liberia" products, with a special focus on those identified for strong export potential, including goods from the agriculture, manufacturing, and services sectors.

Minister Nyanti also acknowledged the contributions of Ambassador Julie Endee, who has played a crucial role in ensuring Liberia's strong representation at previous Expos. "Ambassador Endee's relentless efforts have laid the foundation for Liberia's continued participation in these global events, and her contributions are highly valued," she remarked.

Assistant Minister Pelham-Raad has already begun laying the groundwork for Liberia's participation by initiating discussions with key stakeholders in Japan during the recent TICAD Ministerial Meetings held in Tokyo. She stressed the importance of a coordinated approach, noting that the collaboration between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Investment Commission, and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry will be key to achieving the desired outcomes. "The Expo offers us a unique platform to showcase Liberia's rich resources, craftsmanship, and innovative capabilities, and we are committed to making the most of this opportunity," she added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed confidence that Liberia's participation in Expo 2025 will not only boost the country's visibility on the global stage but also bring tangible economic benefits. By highlighting the country's export-ready products, the government aims to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and forge new trade partnerships that will contribute to Liberia's economic growth and development.