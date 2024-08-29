Liberia: Ngafuan Returns As Liberia's Finance Minister

President Joseph Boakai has selected Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan as Liberia's new Finance Minister, a seasoned public servant who returns to the cabinet with a wealth of experience.

Ngafuan previously served as Liberia's Minister of Finance and Minister of Foreign Affairs during President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf's administration, playing pivotal roles in shaping the country's financial policies. He succeeded veteran IMF financial expert, Antoinette Sayeh, for former post, and he later replaced development expert, Togar Gayewea McIntosh, for the latter post.

He briefly nursed a presidential ambition in 2017 as he resigned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to contest the presidential election, but later backed down and supported current President Boakai and his Unity Party.

He was appointed Country Manager for the African Development Bank Group in Uganda, a role that has held since February 2021.

Ngafuan's nomination as Finance Minister is expected to bring continuity and expertise to President Boakai's administration as Liberia faces ongoing economic challenges.

The Liberian Senate is expected to confirm Ngafuan's appointment soon, marking his official return to government service.