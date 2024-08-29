Liberia Set to Showcase Economic Potential At Expo 2025 in Japan

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has announced its active participation in Expo 2025, scheduled to be held in Osaka, Japan.

This global event presents a great opportunity for Liberia to showcase its products and investment potential on the world stage.

The Assistant Minister for International Organizations, Karishma Pelham-Raad, has been designated as the focal person for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Liberia's participation for the World Expo 2025- Japan.

Speaking at a recent meeting in Tokyo, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, emphasized the importance of Liberia's presence at Expo 2025 as part of the Country's broader efforts to rebrand itself and highlight the unique opportunities it offers for trade and investment.

Foreign Minister Nyanti underscored that Liberia's participation is not just as an attendee, but as a leading member of the Expo's planning leadership, demonstrating the country's commitment to playing a proactive role in the international community.

Assistant Minister Karishma Pelham -Raad has been tasked with collaborating closely with the National Investment Commission (NIC) and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to ensure the successful establishment of a Liberia booth at the Expo.

Assistant Minister Pelham-Raad

This booth will serve as a platform to showcase "Made in Liberia" products, with a particular focus on those that have strong export potential.

The booth will feature a diverse range of products, highlighting the Country's rich resources, craftsmanship, and innovative capabilities.

Foreign Minister Nyanti expressed her gratitude to Ambassador Julie Endee for her tireless efforts in ensuring that Liberia has been represented at previous Expos.

She acknowledged Ambassador Endee's significant contributions, which have laid a solid foundation for Liberia's continued participation in these global events.

The Dean of the Cabinet noted that the upcoming Expo will build on this legacy, with a renewed focus on economic diplomacy as a means of advancing Liberia's national interests.

"Liberia's participation in Expo 2025 is a strategic move to rebrand our country. We are not just participants; we are leaders in the planning and execution of this global event. Our goal is to use this platform to profile Liberia's products for export, attract foreign direct investment, and open doors for the private sector," Foreign Minister Nyanti stated.

The Expo 2025 will be an essential component of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' broader strategy to promote economic diplomacy, which is a critical pillar of the ARREST AGENDA. The Ministry is committed to using every available platform to attract investment, foster trade partnerships, and promote sustainable development in Liberia.

The Liberia booth will feature products from various sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, and services, all of which have been identified as having strong export potential.

By highlighting these products, Liberia aims to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and forge new trade partnerships that will contribute to the country's economic growth and development.

Assistant Minister Karishma Pelham Raad has already initiated discussions with key stakeholders in Japan during the TICAD Ministerial Meetings held in Tokyo and as well in the public and private sectors to ensure that Liberia's participation in Expo 2025 is a resounding success.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She emphasized the importance of a coordinated approach, noting that the collaboration between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Investment Commission, and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry will be crucial in achieving the desired outcomes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is confident that Liberia's participation in Expo 2025 will yield significant benefits for the country, both in terms of increased visibility on the global stage and tangible economic gains.

Assistant Minister Karishma Pelham-Raad, had series meetings with the World Expo Team in Tokyo, Japan and will be engaging more stakeholders and working closely with Ambassador Julie Endee who is the Current Commissioner General for Liberia to the World Expo and also an elected official for the World Expo Steering committee.