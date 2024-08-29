Liberia Internet Governance Forum 2024 Aims to Tackle Digital Divide

The Liberia Internet Governance Forum (LIGF) 2024 is poised to convene on August 29 at the Conference Hall of the Monrovia YMCA. The forum, themed "Fostering Digital Collaboration: Strengthening Multistakeholder Partnerships for Internet Governance," will bring together key stakeholders from various sectors to address the pressing issues surrounding Internet governance in Liberia.

This year's event will feature a panel discussion on "Bridging the Digital Divide: Connectivity Issues," aimed at exploring the challenges and opportunities in achieving equitable internet access across Liberia. The discussion will focus on the role of media in shaping policy and public opinion on connectivity issues, identifying the major barriers to digital access, and proposing actionable solutions to bridge the digital divide.

The LIGF 2024 promises to be a significant platform for dialogue, bringing together government officials, private sector leaders, civil society, and international partners. The forum will focus on strengthening multistakeholder partnerships, ensuring that all Liberians, particularly those in marginalized and underserved communities, can benefit from the digital transformation.

The forum is expected to be a crucial step towards developing inclusive internet policies that support Liberia's continued growth in the digital age.