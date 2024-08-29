Nigeria: Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom Is Dead

The police spokesperson in the state asked PREMIUM TIMES to wait for official statement from the command.

The Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, Waheed Ayilara, is dead.

It is not clear when he died and if he was ill.

The police spokesperson in the state, Timfon John, when contacted asked our reporter to wait for an official statement.

"Just wait for an official statement from his family and the command," Ms John said.

Another operative who works at the police headquarters in Ikot Akpan Abia in Uyo confirmed the death to this newspaper this morning.

"Yes, it is true," the operative said but declined to give details because she is not permitted to speak on the matter.

This is a breaking news and will be updated.