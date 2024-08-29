Liberia: U.S. Ambassador, Commerce Minister Highlight SMEs' Empowerment

29 August 2024
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

The newly accredited U.S. Ambassador to Liberia Mark Toner paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Amin Modad on Wednesday at his EJS Ministerial Complex office, marking a significant step in reinforcing the economic partnership between the United States and Liberia.

The meeting underscored the strong partnership between Liberia and the United States, with a focus on enhancing economic growth and development through strategic interventions.

During the meeting, Minister Modad outlined his vision for stimulating economic growth, emphasizing a multi-faceted approach that includes significant investment in women and youth enterprises and SMEs, particularly those involved in cross-border trade.

He highlighted Liberia's readiness to leverage the benefits and opportunities provided by trade agreements such as the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The Minister also discussed recent efforts undertaken to formalize the informal sector through business registration initiatives and underscored the Ministry's strategic priority of developing the capacity of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Additionally, Modad emphasized the importance of providing training for trade officers and the inspectorate division, enhancing public-private partnerships, and investing in the Monrovia Industrial Park (MIP). The MIP is envisioned as a hub for local production, including the packaging of Liberia's staple food, rice, for both domestic and international markets.

A key request made by the Minister was for institutional capacity development support from the U.S. government, particularly for the Ministry's inspectorate division, trade officers, and standard laboratory. This support is critical for Liberia to fully harness the opportunities presented by AfCFTA and AGOA, the latter from which the country has historically struggled to benefit due to capacity limitations.

The discussion also touched on Liberia's rubber sector, with the Minister expressing a desire to see greater value addition in the industry. He specifically mentioned the potential for producing rubber products, such as tires, within Liberia and urged the Firestone Plantation Company to reestablish the rubber wood factory that incorporates Liberians into the sector's value chain.

The Minister further highlighted planned interventions by Sethi Brothers, aimed at establishing rehabilitation centers for youth, to better integrate them into the economy.

The U.S. Ambassador Mark Toner welcomed the Minister's comprehensive vision and efforts to advance the Liberian economy through innovative strategies. He particularly noted the importance of addressing the challenges faced by Liberia's youth, many of whom require training and support to actively participate in the economy.

The Ambassador also emphasized the need to break the cycle of dependency and corruption and agreed with the Minister that focusing on inclusive economic growth would lead to more sustainable outcomes, including job creation and wealth generation, compared to past support predominantly focused on sectors like health.

Both parties concluded that sustained investment in the economy is crucial for Liberia's future prosperity.

Read the original article on Liberian Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.