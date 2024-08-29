Liberia: Senator Mcgill Backs Down On Legal Challenge

In what could be termed as a notable move toward promoting transparency and accountability in public service, Nathaniel F. McGill, former Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and current Senator of Margibi County, announced on social media that he has instructed his lawyers to withdraw a Writ of Prohibition filed before the Chambers Justice of the Supreme Court.

This legal maneuver had previously sought to halt an investigation by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) after being accused of impropriety regarding a supplementary payroll scandal over the inclusion of 728 names outside the framework of the Civil Service Agency (CSA).

McGill's decision to retract the writ paves the way for the LACC to continue its investigation into his activities during his tenure as minister without any legal obstacles. He emphasized that this step aligns with his commitment to ensuring that both past and present government officials are held accountable for their actions in office.

"We remain fully prepared to vindicate ourselves at any time," McGill stated, signaling his confidence in the outcome of the investigation.

In his message, McGill also addressed concerns surrounding the use of supplementary payrolls during his time as minister.

He also clarified that during his tenure as Minister of State for Presidential Affairs under the CDC government, said the supplementary payrolls are not a crime and that no Civil Service Agency (CSA) framework was violated.

McGill pointed out that supplementary payrolls have been a long-standing practice in Liberia's government, predating his appointment as Minister of State and continuing under the current administration.

According to McGill, the practice of supplementary payrolls has long been a standard practice within the government and continues to be utilized under the current administration.

McGill's statement comes in response to the LACC's ongoing investigation into an alleged "Supplementary Payroll" scandal that surfaced during his time in office. The investigation, which began with an invitation to McGill on August 20, 2024, seeks to uncover the truth behind allegations of payroll padding and administrative malpractice within the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs.

The LACC's letter, dated August 16, 2024, detailed concerns about a supplementary payroll containing 728 names allegedly created outside the CSA framework under McGill's instruction, raising serious questions about corruption and financial misconduct.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Margibi County Senator's sudden withdrawal marks a sharp turn from his legal strategy just a day earlier. On August 27, 2024, McGill, through his legal team, filed for a writ of prohibition against the LACC, aiming to halt any ongoing investigation into his actions.

His petition to the Supreme Court argued that as Minister of State, he acted under the direct orders of former President George Weah, which he claimed should grant him immunity from prosecution or investigation. The petition sought to restrain and prohibit the LACC from continuing its investigation, asserting that McGill's actions were under the scope of his duties as the President's principal assistant, as outlined by Revised Code 12, subsection 2.1.

McGill's legal argument further contended that the Ministry of Justice, as the government's legal advisor, should understand the constitutional powers and immunities associated with the presidential office and avoid actions that could demean its sanctity.

However, with his recent decision to withdraw the petition, it appears McGill is now opting to face the investigation directly.

The LACC, in its pursuit of transparency, remains firm in its commitment to uncovering the facts surrounding the supplementary payroll scandal. The Commission's letter, signed by the Program Manager for Monitoring and Investigation, Baba M. Borkai, and approved by Oversight Commissioner, Rev. Randolph Tebbs, highlighted the severity of the allegations, stating, "The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) presents its compliments and informs you that it has initiated an investigation into allegations of Payroll Padding and acts of corruption resulting from salary payments affecting a Supplementary Payroll containing 728 names at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, which was allegedly created outside of the framework of the Civil Service Agency (CSA)."