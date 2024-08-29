Liberia: Disastrous Fire Leaves 8 Homeless in Kebbah.

Montserrado, Liberia — A fire in Kebbah Township, Montserrado County, has left eight family members homeless and destroyed properties worth thousands of dollars.

-At least eight family members have been made homeless, and several properties have been destroyed in a fire that occurred in Trye Community, Kebbah Township, Electoral District#11, Montserrado County.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire began on August 27, 2024, at about 9:30 p.m., razing a three-bedroom house that contained living and dining rooms, a kitchen, a pantry, two bathrooms, and back and front porches.

The cause of the fire was not immediately established, but according to the house's owner, Mrs. Sarah Pokan, the fire started with smoke from one of the bathrooms before later blowing into flames.

"The children called me and said there was smoke from my bathroom. When we entered, we decided to call a neighbor and tried to bring in sand to extinguish the fire. Then we noticed that it was already in the ceiling. That's how we sent for a ladder but could not put it off," Mrs. Pokan explained.

She said none of her family sustained an injury, but all properties, including school documents, were destroyed.

The fire victim indicated that following completion of the house, the family immediately relocated.

Mrs. Poken couldn't state the value of the destroyed properties but said the damages are in thousands of United States Dollars.

A grandmother of several children, she is appealing to the government through the disaster management agency, including philanthropists and well-meaning Liberians, to come to their aid and enable them to restart life.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She lamented that the fire incident had put her family backward without any means to resettle.

The incident left many community dwellers confused and in sorrow, as they watched their neighbors' houses burned to ashes and properties destroyed in a twinkle of an eye.

The Development Chair of Trye Community in Kebbeh, Korvahyan Reed, expressed dismay over the disastrous situation.

At the same time, Mr. Reed joined the family in calling on the government, humanitarian organizations, and well-meaning Liberians to help the family resettle.

He also called on the district's representative for relief items to enable the fire victims to get back on their feet. Editing by Jonathan Browne