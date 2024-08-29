Liberia: Finance Ministry Faces News Blackout.

Newspaper publishers in Liberia announced a news blackout against the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning for failing to pay for media services rendered to the ministry.

The leadership of the Publishers Association of Liberia (PAL) urges all its members not to publish or disseminate press releases and statements from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning until media bills submitted before it are settled.

Publishers and media owners are also advised not to do business with government ministries or agencies on credit, demanding that all transactions be made based on up-front payments.

In a press release here, PAL explains that media services have business aspects, from where media owners pay their staff and cover overhead costs like taxes and rentals.

It notes that regardless of which party is in power, the Government of Liberia has shown over the years that it has no interest in media sustainability and, therefore, would choose to do business with it and refuse to pay.

"Let's not forget that a strong and viable independent media is a crucial element of democracy. Its role cannot be overemphasized. Thus, depriving it of its rightfully earned payments undermines that pillar of democracy", the Publishers say.

They note that over time, the move against the Finance and Development Planning Ministry will be extended to other Ministries and Agencies that deliberately refused to settle their obligation(s) to the media. This would include, but not be limited to, withdrawing all reporters from covering Government functions.

About the Publishers Association of Liberia:

The Publishers Association of Liberia (PAL) is an umbrella organization of owners, managers, and editors of newspapers and online publications operating in the Republic of Liberia. It has more than 15 members of media outlets. Press Release