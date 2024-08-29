Liberia: Public Works Ministry Dragged to Court.

29 August 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

-For indebtedness

Conex Liberia, a private petroleum importer, has taken the Ministry of Public works to the Debt Court at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia debt totaling over US$12,000.00.

The Debt Court of Montserrado county has summed Public Works Minister Roland Giddings and his immediate predecessor Ruth Coker Collins for actions of debt owed the Management of Conex Liberia.

Debt Court Judge James Jones' actions follows a complaint filed by the Management of Conex RIA Service Station, identified as Q-Man J. Divine Favor Enterprise through its Manager, Queman Jones of Lower Margibi County.

The complainant is praying the court to hold the Defendants liable for an action of debt for their alleged failure to pay him a sum of (US$12 688.70) Twelve Thousand Six Hundred Eighty-Eight United States Dollars, Seventy-Cents for fuel supplied to the ministry.

The Conex power station Margibi branch added that the fuel was taken during the administration of former Minister Ruth Coker-Kollie for maintenance of primary laterite road on Buchanan to ITI Corridor 107km of roads pavement.

The complainant continued that his entity is being supplied with products by Conex Energy Liberia.

Complainant Jones said that the Ministry of Public Works had been doing business with his entity and paying through tom card but in October 2023, due to insufficient amount on the tom card, payment was not made for the fuel.

