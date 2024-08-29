Liberia: Bility Bodyguards Go Missing in Nimba

Two guards of Nimba County District#7 Representative Musa Hassan Bility have reportedly gone on a mission in Nimba.

Two private guards of Nimba County District#7 Representative Musa Hassan Bility have reportedly been missing since August 24, 2024, and their whereabouts remain unknown.

The guards in question had traveled with Representative Bility to visit a colleague lawmaker, Representative Nya Garsaye Flomo. Sr. of Nimba District#2, to break ground for the construction of a modern bridge on the Yar River that connects District#2 and Gbor Clan in District#4.

The NEW DAWN gathered that following the groundbreaking ceremony, the two lawmakers rode in the same canoe and crossed the Yar River to attend an appreciation program organized by former District#4 lawmaker Gonpue L. Kargon on August 24, National Flag Day to thank supporters who voted for him (Kargon) during the 2023 election, though he lost the poll.

The report says that after the two lawmakers crossed the river, the canoe's rope hit Lawrence Yeayea, aka 05, in the middle of the Yar River, causing him to fall in.

Following the incident, private guard Morris P. Williams, who was still across the river awaiting the same canoe, immediately jumped in the river to rescue Lawrence Yeayea, who served as Secretary General for the Bility Development Foundation in Saclepea, Nimba.

Since August 24, 2024, the two men have not been seen in the county.

The New Dawn has learned that during the heat of the Just ended elections, the candidate at that time, now Representative for District Number two, six of his campaign members narrowly escape death at the same Yar River. The report says several persons have reportedly lost their lives in the same river.

However, during the groundbreaking ceremony, Representative Musa Hassan Bility thanked the people of District #2 for electing Representative Nya Garsaye Flomo, Sr., which he noted was not a mistake.

He described Nya Garsaye Flomo's election as the right decision because he is bringing pride to Nimbaians and Liberia at large.

Bility, who broke ground for the construction of a modern bridge on the Yar River that would cost US$2 million, said the project will last one year, from August 24, 2024, to August 24, 2025.