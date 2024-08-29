-to enhance agricultural development and food security

Liberia has become the newest member of the Korea-Africa Food & Agriculture Cooperation Initiative.

- Liberia has officially joined the Korea-Africa Food & Agriculture Cooperation Initiative (KAFACI), a significant step forward in the country's agricultural development.

This announcement was made during the 6th KAFACI General Assembly. Liberia's Agriculture Minister, Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, highlighted the nation's commitment to sustainable agriculture and food security through this strategic partnership.

Minister Nuetah expressed gratitude for Liberia's inclusion in KAFACI, praising the organization's role in addressing global challenges like food insecurity and agricultural development. He emphasized the vital role of agriculture in Liberia's economy, noting that the sector contributed 30% to the nation's GDP in 2023 and remains a key source of employment, engaging 70% of the workforce, 75% of whom are women.

According to the minister, despite the sector's importance, agriculture still faces challenges such as low investment, inefficient production systems, and limited access to finance. He said the Government of Liberia, led by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has launched the National Agriculture Development Plan (NADP 2024-2030) to overcome these obstacles. This plan aims to strengthen research, promote value-chain development, enhance productivity, and improve agribusiness finance, targeting investments in 19 agriculture value chains.

Minister Nuetah expressed optimism about Liberia's collaboration with KAFACI, which focuses on digital innovation, youth engagement in agriculture, and strengthening supply chains. According to the minister, these efforts are aligned with the NADP and are expected to boost productivity and create more opportunities for women and youth.

Meanwhile, as Liberia joins KAFACI, Minister Nuetah highlighted the upcoming 2024 Korea-Africa Summit, which will address global challenges such as food security, health security, and climate change. He called for strengthened partnerships to ensure sustainable agriculture and global food security.

About KAFACI

The Korea-Africa Food & Agriculture Cooperation Initiative (KAFACI) is a collaborative platform established in 2011 to promote sustainable agriculture, food security, and economic cooperation between Korea and African nations. KAFACI facilitates partnerships in research, development, and the sharing of knowledge and technologies to address agricultural challenges and support the growth of member countries.