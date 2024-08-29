Nigeria: Enugu Gov Tasks Youths On Hard Work, Courage

29 August 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Samuel Amah-Ugbor

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has asked youths in the state to be hardworking, courageous, and embrace technology and empathy in to succeed in life.

He gave the advice yesterday when his wife, Nkechinyere Mbah, led the participants in the Custos Care Foundation August Bootcamp on a visit to the Government House, Enugu, on Wednesday.

"There is no shortcut to success. There are things that we must imbibe in order for us to get to our destination and nobody, not even your circumstance of birth, can stop you. The only thing that can stop you from getting from your current situation to where you want to end up would be yourself.

"You have to be extremely determined. You have to make some courageous moves. But it is extremely important to realise that courage may be misinterpreted. We tend to think that the act of being able to put up a fight in itself demonstrates courage. But that is not the case because sometimes courage may require us to take a flight, not to put up a fight.

"Again, you have to imbibe the culture of hard work. Whether you become great or small, it is all going to be determined by the quantum and quality of work you put into anything you do. There will be no shortcut to it. So, if you want to become a great person, it has to start with your education. If you have to end up with the best grade, you have to work extremely hard. It requires having the right work ethics," he said.

