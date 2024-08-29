Nigeria: Foundation Donates Relief Materials to Aged Persons

The Unique Achievers and Pacesetterer Humanitarian initiative (UAPHI) has donated relief materials to aged persons to mark its 6th year Anniversary.

In a statement, it stated that the materials which were donated to the Grace Nursing Care Center (GNCC) Kurudu Area of Abuja include adult diapers, mosquito fleets, salt, detergents, toilet rolls, fizz packs soap, semo, and cooked rice.

The Chief Executive Officer of UAPHI, Ayienigba O Feyisayo, stated that giving back to society is a major priority and mandate of UAPHI and appreciated members in Nigeria and the diaspora for their contributions towards the success of the anniversary.

Feyisayo said the organization shall continue to leverage the standard, policy, and mandate of the organization

The chairman of the Anniversary 2024 committee, Musa Kadagama, said that the group should continue to keep the world happy, strengthen humanitarian response and make more impact in our society

The Vice-Chairperson Mosunmola M Omole commended the incredible club for its service to humanity

The publicity secretary Abimbola Alebiosu commended the tireless effort, dedication, and perseverance that has transformed the vision into a thriving community, she saluted the founder Feyisayo, and members for their unwavering commitment to making the journey a successful one.