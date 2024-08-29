Rwanda/Libya: Pros Join Rwanda Camp Ahead of Nigeria, Libya Qualifiers

29 August 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Six of the 10 professional players plying their trade abroad had their first training session with Amavubi on Wednesday, August 28, ahead of upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Libya and Nigeria.

Rwanda will visit Group D rivals Libya in Tripoli on September 4 before hosting Nigeria at Amahoro Stadium on September 10.

Frank Spittler's team is training twice a day at Amahoro Stadium before flying to Tripoli on Saturday, August 31.

The likes of Bonheur Mugisha of AS Marsa in Tunisia, Arthur Gitego of AFC Leopards, Thierry Manzi of Al Ahli Tripoli, Innocent Nshuti of US third tier side One Knoxville and Steve Rubanguka of Saudi Arabian club Al Nonjoom have all trained with the rest of the squad on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari, who plays for Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa, reunites with the squad on Thursday.

Skipper Djihad Bizimana, who plays for Kryvbas in the Ukrainian Premier League, defenders Emmanuel Imanishimwe and Ange Mutsinzi as well as midfielder Jojea Kwizera who plays in the United States of America, will meet the team in Libya.

The 2025 African Cup of Nations finals will be held in Morocco. Rwanda is pooled in Group D alongside Nigeria, Libya and Benin.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.