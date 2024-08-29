Rwanda/Libya: Pros Join Rwanda Camp Ahead of Nigeria, Libya Qualifiers

Six of the 10 professional players plying their trade abroad had their first training session with Amavubi on Wednesday, August 28, ahead of upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Libya and Nigeria.

Rwanda will visit Group D rivals Libya in Tripoli on September 4 before hosting Nigeria at Amahoro Stadium on September 10.

Frank Spittler's team is training twice a day at Amahoro Stadium before flying to Tripoli on Saturday, August 31.

The likes of Bonheur Mugisha of AS Marsa in Tunisia, Arthur Gitego of AFC Leopards, Thierry Manzi of Al Ahli Tripoli, Innocent Nshuti of US third tier side One Knoxville and Steve Rubanguka of Saudi Arabian club Al Nonjoom have all trained with the rest of the squad on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari, who plays for Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa, reunites with the squad on Thursday.

Skipper Djihad Bizimana, who plays for Kryvbas in the Ukrainian Premier League, defenders Emmanuel Imanishimwe and Ange Mutsinzi as well as midfielder Jojea Kwizera who plays in the United States of America, will meet the team in Libya.

The 2025 African Cup of Nations finals will be held in Morocco. Rwanda is pooled in Group D alongside Nigeria, Libya and Benin.