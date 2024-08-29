Nigeria: Lawmakers Write Canadian Govt, Demand Prosecution of Nigerian Over Death Threat Against Yoruba, Benin People

A Nigerian, Amaka Sunnberger, is heard in a viral video threatening to poison any Yoruba or Benin person she comes across at her workplace in Canada.

Nigerian lawmakers have written a petition to the Canadian government seeking the prosecution of one Amaka Sunnberger over her threat against Yoruba and Edo people living in that country.

Ms Sunnberger, a Nigerian, is heard in a viral video threatening to poison any Yoruba or Benin person she comes across at her workplace.

The petition, jointly signed by the Chairman of the Nigerian-Canadian Parliamentary Friendship Group, Biodun Omoleye, and the Chairman of the House Committee on Diaspora Matters, Tochukwu Okere, on behalf of the committees, called for the investigation and prosecution of Ms Sunnberger.

In the petition, dated 28 August and addressed to the High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, James Christoff, the lawmakers described the comments by Ms Sunnberger as "hate speech and genocidal".

Background

Ms Sumberger is believed to have made the comment against the Yoruba and the Benin people, two popular ethnic groups in Nigeria, during a virtual meeting on TikTok.

"Record me very well; it's time to start poisoning the Yoruba and the Benin. Put poison for all una food for work. Put poison for una water, make una dey kpai one by one," the woman said in pidgin English.

Other voices could be heard interjecting and prodding her. The woman claimed that her comment was in response to the "hate" against the Igbo.

"I want make Ndi Igbo get that heart of wickedness. Una too dey quiet," the woman said, addressing other participants.

"Enough is enough! If you have any means of kpaing (killing) them, kpai them commot for road."

Abike Dabiri, the chairperson of a federal agency, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, disclosed on Wednesday that a group of Nigerians in Canada were reporting the woman to the Canadian authorities.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has, however, said there was no sufficient evidence that the woman was Igbo, adding that she did not in any way portray the Igbo character of thoughtfulness, discretion, self-censure and equanimity.

The petition

In the petition, the lawmakers said "Ms Sunberger's recorded statements constitute a direct threat to the lives and safety of millions of Nigerians".

They added that "her incitement to violence and call for genocide through poisoning are not only deeply troubling but also represent a clear violation of multiple international, Canadian, and Ontario laws. Such rhetoric is dangerous and has the potential to incite real-world violence, both in Nigeria and within the Nigerian diaspora."

The lawmakers also listed some of the international and Canadian laws they believe Ms Sunnberger has violated with her comments.

They said her comments violate Article 20(2) of the ICCPR, which prohibits advocacy of national, racial, or religious hatred that constitutes incitement to discrimination, hostility, or violence.

They listed the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) - Article 4.

The lawmakers said she violated the Criminal Code of Canada - Sections 318 (1) and 319 (1 and 2)

"The promotion of genocide, as advocated by Ms. Sunberger, directly violates Section 318 (1) of the Criminal Code of Canada, which criminalises the promotion or advocacy of genocide against any identifiable group.

"Her public incitement of hatred against the Yoruba and Edo people is prohibited under Section 319 (1), which criminalises the communication of statements in public that incite hatred against any identifiable group, where such incitement is likely to lead to a breach of the peace," they said.

Demands

The lawmakers made four demands from the Canadian government, including a public denouncement of the action of Ms Sunnberger by the government.

-Investigation: An immediate and thorough investigation should be conducted into Ms. Sunberger's actions by Canadian law enforcement and appropriate authorities.

-Prosecution: We urge that Ms. Sunnberger be prosecuted under the relevant sections of the Criminal Code of Canada to hold her accountable for her incitement to genocide and hate speech.

-Public Denouncement: We request that the Canadian government issue a public condemnation of Ms. Sunberger's actions to reaffirm Canada's commitment to combatting hate speech, violence, and genocide.

-Collaboration with Nigerian Authorities: We also request that Canadian authorities collaborate with Nigerian authorities to prevent any potential escalation of violence as a result of Ms. Sunberger's incitement, and to ensure that justice is served.