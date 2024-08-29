Ghana: Govt Creates 116,000 Jobs, Expands Green Employment Initiatives - Employment Minister

The Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to tackle youth unemployment through the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).

That, he said, has been achieved by creating over 116,000 jobs in 2023, adding that this forms part of the transformation to position the YEA as the key facilitator of jobs for the youth.

The Minister, who disclosed this at a press briefing on Wednesday in Accra, noted that among the key initiatives, 15,000 youths have been appointed as Community Protection Assistants, 6000 as Community Health Workers, 45000 as Waste and Sanitation roles and 5000 in Agriculture.

According to Mr Baffour Awuah, the government has strengthened international employment prospects beyond domestic job creation by establishing the Ghanaian-European Centre for Jobs, Migration and Development (GEC).

"Between 2017 and 2023, job placement undertaken by the GEC, PECs and PEAs totalled 61,419. This comprised of 44,138 males and 17,281 females" he said.

He stated that the Ministry has taken steps to ensure sustainable development by launching the National Green Job Strategy in 2021.

"This strategy aims to promote environmentally friendly employment with over 20,915 green jobs in the sectors of renewable energy, services, education, agriculture, waste management and recycling," he added.

He reaffirmed government commitments to rolling out new programmes to create employment to reduce unemployment to the barest minimum.