Nigeria: NLC Mobilises Workers for Peaceful Procession Ahead of Ajaero's Interrogation

29 August 2024
This Day (Lagos)
By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

Abuja — Ahead of today's interrogation of President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, by the police, the congress has rallied its members nationwide to embark on a peaceful procession.

The notice was titled, "Mobilisation for Peaceful Procession and Prayer Session in Solidarity in response to the recent summons by the Nigeria Police Force for our President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, to appear for interrogation on trumped-up charges on Thursday, August 29, 2024."

It enjoined all NLC state branches and affiliates to mobilise their members nationwide for procession.

According to the directive, the Abuja rally would involve all Central Working Committee (CWC) members resident in Abuja and other members, who were expected to assemble at the NLC national headquarters at 8am on Thursday, August 29.

They were to accompany Ajaero to the police headquarters for the scheduled interaction.

The notice further directed the state chapters to gather their members at their respective state secretariats, from where they would embark on a peaceful procession to their state police headquarters

NLC stated, "The workers are to hold a prayer session until the president's interaction with the police is concluded. This peaceful march is a united stand against the unjust actions aimed at intimidating our leadership and stifling the voice of Nigerian workers.

"We urge all members to remain peaceful and orderly throughout the procession and prayer session. If for any reason, the president is detained, all workers nationwide shall proceed on indefinite strike.

"Your unwavering support and solidarity at this critical time are crucial to defending civic rights and the integrity and rights of the labour movement.

"Together, we shall overcome these challenges and continue to uphold justice, fairness, and democracy in our dear nation."

