Kassala / El Gedaref — Official sources within Sudan's Ministry of Health confirmed eight deaths, and 128 new cases of cholera in Kassala and El Gedaref states yesterday. The Emergency Room indicated in its meeting today that four deaths occurred in each state. The number of infections in Kassala state reached 87 cases, and El Gedaref has 41 cases.

The sources said that the cumulative number of cases in Kassala has risen to more than 700 cases, indicating that there are more than 70 cases in the isolation ward in Kassala city, with deaths continuing in the ward.

Volunteers in the Tawayit area in Telkok locality confirmed to Radio Dabanga that 15 deaths and 300 cases were recorded. They pointed to a severe shortage of medicines and called on various health authorities to intervene urgently and provide the necessary medicines.

In Wad El Hilu locality, health sources told Radio Dabanga that the number of cases of infection and death due to cholera has increased alarmingly as the scope of its spread has expanded to include all villages and cities in the locality. The sources explained that the cholera vaccine was distributed in three towns, where the quantities ran out before reaching most areas of the locality.

The Ministry of Health in the Northern State announced the registration of 260 cases of bacterial dermatitis in the Northern State. The ministry confirmed on its Facebook page that it is a highly contagious and spreading disease, and prevention lies in following the instructions, which are not to touch or rub against the patient or use his personal belongings.

In a meeting of the Federal Emergency Operations Centre last week, leading official, Dr Haitham Mohammed Ibrahim announced an extensive campaign to tackle the cholera epidemic. This includes cooperation with state health ministries, the World Health Organisation, and UNICEF. Detailed daily reports will be prepared to monitor the situation and coordinate efforts.

Dr Mohammed Awad Eljaid disclosed that federal teams are being dispatched to Khashm El Girba and Wad El Helew, with plans to send a third team to El Gedaref.

Cholera:

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by eating or drinking food or water that is contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. Cholera remains a global threat to public health and is an indicator of inequity and lack of social development. Researchers have estimated that every year, there are 1.3 to 4.0 million cases of cholera, and 21 000 to 143 000 deaths worldwide due to the infection.

Cholera is an extremely serious disease that can cause severe acute watery diarrhoea with severe dehydration. It takes between 12 hours and 5 days for a person to show symptoms after consuming contaminated food or water. Cholera affects both children and adults and can kill within hours if untreated.

Most people infected with Vibrio cholerae do not develop any symptoms, although the bacteria are present in their faeces for 1-10 days after infection. This means the bacteria are shed back into the environment, potentially infecting other people.

