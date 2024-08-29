Sudan: Trucks Roll in Amid Call for More Action to Reel Back Hunger and Famine

Progress welcome but not enough, World Food Programme warns, as region feels knock-on effects of crisis

The World Food Programme (WFP) is working around the clock to deliver food assistance to communities across Sudan facing acute hunger. WFP's priority is providing vital aid across 14 areas in the country to people who have been left either in famine or at risk of slipping into famine after 500 days of relentless conflict.

Recent progress in getting urgently needed food and nutrition assistance through Chad's reopened Adre border crossing is enabling WFP to provide the people of Sudan with regular support.

WFP has assisted around 8.4 million people since the war began on 15 April 2023, while consistently warning that more needs to be done.

The only way to turn the tide of famine in Sudan is to consistently deliver food assistance to communities, with trucks of WFP food and nutrition supplies on the road every day.

WFP operational updates

Since Chad's Adre border with Sudan was reopened for humanitarian convoys, WFP trucks carrying over 630 metric tons iof food - enough for nearly 55,000 people - have crossed into the Darfur region. The latest crossed on Tuesday (27 August).

This food assistance is for communities in Kereneik and Sirba , two areas in West Darfur at risk of famine.

Some supplies have already arrived in Mornei town in Kereneik, while other convoys are still en route. Flooded and muddy roads have slowed their progress as the peak of the rainy season approaches.

IN NUMBERS

10.7 million Total displaced by Sudan crisis since 15 April 2023

2.3 million People displaced across borders since then

WFP is working to get food for half a million people through the Adre border crossing and into the hands of people across Darfur as soon as possible. There must be a regular flow of humanitarian aid through the Adre border crossing.

Last week, trucks carrying 1,134mt of food - enough for around 280,000 people - crossed from Chad into Sudan's Darfur region via the Tine border crossing.

Distributions of this vital food assistance will start soon in locations across Darfur after being stranded at the border because of flooded seasonal river beds (wadis) linked to heavy rainfall this year. Floodwaters have receded slightly, allowing the trucks to move, but progress remains slow because of poor road conditions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Aid and Assistance Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

WFP is also delivering cash assistance to families across Darfur. The first cash transfers in Ardamata and El Riad in Geneina, West Darfur, have started, while cash distributions are due to start soon in Kulbus, West Darfur, and Zalingei, Central Darfur. A total of 300,000 people will receive WFP cash assistance in these locations.

In other parts of Sudan, WFP has ongoing food distributions in Karrari, Khartoum, with 45,000 displaced people supported so far. In August, WFP-supported community kitchens in Khartoum provided nearly 180,000 people with daily hot meals, while nutrition support is ongoing in Karrari, Omdurman and Umbada. Cash distributions are scheduled to start next week in two areas of Khartoum classified as being 'at risk of famine'.

WFP has provided high-energy biscuits to 14,000 flood-affected people in Kassala who were displaced by the fighting in Sinja, Sennar state. Food distributions for 800,000 newly displaced people from Sinja are also ongoing in Gedaref and Kassala.