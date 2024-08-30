Ghana: 'Election Rigging Not Part of the NPP's DNA' - President Akufo-Addo

In a powerful address delivered at the Wesley Cathedral in Kumasi during the 13th Biennial/51st Annual Conference of the Methodist Church of Ghana, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo confidently dismissed concerns about potential electoral misconduct in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The President, whose tenure will come to an end this year, reassured Ghanaians of the government's commitment to a transparent, fair, and peaceful election process, emphasizing the ruling New Patriotic Party's (NPP) democratic principles and historical commitment to fair play.

Speaking to an audience of Methodist clergy and congregants, President Akufo-Addo declared, "The Akufo-Addo-led NPP Government is clear about its obligation and duty to ensure that the impending elections are conducted in an atmosphere of peace and security, in full transparency and respect for the electoral laws of our country." He highlighted that the security agencies are prepared to uphold their responsibilities to guarantee that the elections reflect the free will of the Ghanaian people, devoid of any violence or intimidation.

The President also took the opportunity to criticize those who have been raising fears of electoral malpractice, including some members of the clergy. He expressed disappointment in those who, instead of promoting peace, have been predicting "election rigging and Kenyan-style blood-letting." In a direct rebuke, he stated, "They will be disappointed. The 2024 elections, like the previous ones we have held in Ghana in the 4th Republic, will be conducted peacefully and in total compliance with the laws of the country."

Akufo-Addo underscored that the NPP, founded on the Danquah-Dombo-Busia political tradition, has always been a champion of democracy and a staunch opponent of authoritarian rule. "Rigging is not part of our DNA," he asserted. "We are eternal democrats; we trust and accept the freely expressed judgement of the people." He cited his personal experience of accepting electoral results, referencing the outcomes of the 2008 and 2012 elections, which he accepted despite losing.

President Akufo-Addo further emphasized that the NPP's strategy for the upcoming elections is grounded in its record of governance over the past eight years. He expressed pride in his administration's achievements across various sectors, including the economy, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and digitization. He also praised the Vice President and the NPP's presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for presenting an "exciting vision for Ghana's future," adding a challenge to the Opposition Leader, who he claimed is afraid to debate Bawumia.

In closing, President Akufo-Addo reiterated his commitment to leaving office peacefully, just as he was elected. "I came out of a peaceful election, and I will leave in a peaceful election," he affirmed, reinforcing his message of maintaining Ghana's reputation as a beacon of democracy on the African continent.

The President's address at the Methodist Conference was not just a call for unity and peace but also a strong statement of confidence in Ghana's democratic institutions and processes. As the nation gears up for the December elections, President Akufo-Addo's remarks serve as a reminder of the importance of preserving democratic values and ensuring that the will of the people prevails.