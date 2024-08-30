Nigeria: Currency Outside Nigerian Banks Drops to N3.66trn - CBN Report

29 August 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has stated that currency outside Nigerian banks has dropped to N3.66 trillion in July.

Currency held outside Nigeria's banking system fell to N3.66 trillion in July 2024, marking a 3.32 percent decrease from the previous month of 3.79 trillion.

CBN reported that the proportion of currency circulating outside banks dropped to 90.39 percent in July, down from 93.59 percent in June.

The bank said the reduction aligns with its efforts to encourage more cash to remain within the formal banking sector, likely in response to concerns about the informal economy and potential money laundering.

Despite the decrease, the total currency in circulation slightly increased, reaching N4.05 trillion in July, compared to N4.04 trillion in June representing 0.12%.

Since the start of the year, currency in circulation has grown by 11.05 percent, a significant slowdown from the 56.17 percent surge observed during the same period in 2023.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.