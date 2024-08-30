Nigerian Troops Kill 1,166 Terrorists, Rescue 721 Hostages - DHQ

The military also announced the rescue of hundreds of hostages during the period.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops eliminated 1,166 terrorists and apprehended 1,096 suspects in 29 days across the country.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, made this known while briefing journalists on the operations of the armed forces on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Buba said the troops also rescued 721 kidnapped hostages.

He said the troops also recovered 391 weapons, 15,234 ammunitions comprising 208 AK47 rifles, 54 locally fabricated guns, 53 dane guns, 36 pump action guns, and 10,452 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo within the month.

Others, according to him, are 1,991 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 293 cartridges, 42 assorted arms and 2,498 assorted ammunition.

He said several terrorist leaders and commanders were killed as a result of military onslaught during the month.

According to him, terrorist leaders slain in the North-east include Munir Arika, Sani Dilla (aka Dan Hausawan Jibilarram), Ameer Modu, Dan Fulani Fari Fari, Bakoura Araina Chikin, Dungusu, Abu Darda and Abu Rijab.

"Those in the North-west include; Kachalla Dan Ali Garin Fadama, Kachalla Dan Mani Na Inna, Kachalla Basiru Zakariyya, Sani Baka Tsine, Inusa Zangon Kuzi, Ibrahim, Tukur and Kamilu Buzaru, among others.

"Ongoing operations across the country have significantly diminished the military capabilities of terror groups and denied the terrorists the ability to carry out major offensives.

"The situation experienced mostly these days are low-level skirmishes and attacks on soft targets.

"We are aware that we are dealing with a shrewd, ruthless and brutal enemy that must be stopped from their acts of terror.

"Accordingly, the military is prepared to act with the relevant level of force that would be needed to dismantle these terror groups.

"Troops' strategy is to undermine the abilities of these terror groups and create conditions whereby they cannot carry out acts of terror or harm citizens.

"Accordingly, the military has prioritised targeting the terrorist leaders, commanders, foot soldiers as well as their collaborators," he said.

In the North-east, Mr Buba said the troops of Operations Hadin Kai killed 292 terrorists, apprehended 254 suspects and rescued 213 kidnapped hostages during the month.

He added that a total of 2,742 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and their families surrendered to troops who also recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition.

In the North-central, Mr Buba said the troops of Operation Safe Haven killed 50 violent extremists, apprehended 290 others and rescued 121 hostages. The troops also recovered a cache of arms.

Under Operation Whirl Stroke, he said the troops killed 37 terrorists, arrested 94 suspects and rescued 68 kidnapped hostages.

In the North-west, the defence spokesman said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji killed 153 terrorists, arrested 97 suspects and rescued 186 hostages. The troops also recovered a large cache of arms.

Under Operation Whirl Punch, he said the troops killed 63 terrorists, apprehended 291 suspects and rescued 62 hostages. The troops also recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition.

In the South-south, Mr Buba said the troops of Operation Delta Safe helped to increase Nigeria's daily crude oil production to over 1.5 million barrels per day in August.

He said the troops apprehended 71 persons involved in crude oil theft and impounded 5,047,150 litres of crude oil, 1,152,500 litres of diesel, 320 litres of kerosene and 28,500 litres of petrol.

"Furthermore, troops recovered 194 assorted ammunition and destroyed 125 wooden boats as well as 458 illegal refining sites.

"Nevertheless, troops are urging for more transparency by the IOCs, accurate metering, cooperation of stakeholders in the sector and cooperation from the local communities.

"Troops are also monitoring the prosecution of culprits perpetrating crude oil theft," he added.

In the South-east, Mr Buba said the troops of Operation UDO KA conducted offensive operations against the IPOB/ESN terror group and killed 34 terrorists, apprehended 82 suspects and rescued 26 hostages.

