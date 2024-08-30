Nigeria: Troops Kill 1,166 Terrorists, Destroy 339 Illegal Refining Sites in One Month

Abuja — The Military High Command has said that no fewer than 1,166 terrorists died from bullets and aerial bombardment in their numerous hideouts across all theatre of operations, following a coordinated military onslaught against them, while 1,096 others were taken into custody in August alone.

The military also disclosed that over 2,741 Boko Haram and Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) terrorist fighters and their families surrendered and weapons to troops of JTF Operations Hadin Kai.

This, it said, is in addition to the rescue of 721 kidnapped hostages and recovering of 391 weapons and 15,234 ammunition.

The Director, Defence Media Operation, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, made this disclosure while briefing journalists in Abuja Thursday.

He said the military has prioritised targeting the terrorist leaders, commanders, foot soldiers, as well as their collaborators, stressing that several terrorist leaders and commanders were taken off the battlefield as a result of its operations in August.

He noted that terrorist commanders killed in North-east and North-west zones within the period under review included Munir Arika, Sani Dilla (aka Dan Hausawan Jibilarram), Ameer Modu, Dan Fulani Fari Fari, Bakoura Araina Chikin, Dungusu, Abu Darda and Abu Rijab, Kachalla Dan Ali Garin Fadama, Kachalla Dan Mani Na Inna, Kachalla Basiru Zakariyya, Sani Baka Tsine, Inusa Zangon Kuzi, Ibrahim, Tukur and Kamilu Buzaru, among others.

Buba further disclosed that troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF), South-south Operation Delta Safe retrieved petroleum products worth over N5 billion from crude oil thieves.

Others, he said, are 5,047,150 litres of stolen crude oil, 1,152,500 litres of illegally refined AGO, 320 litres of DPK and 28,500 litres of PMS amongst other item.

He also disclosed that troops uncovered and dismantled 339 illegal refining sites in the Niger Delta region within the period under review.

Noting that the motivation of the terrorists is getting lower and lower in the North-east, which is leading to the mass surrendering recorded, Buba said that the troops are aiming at replicating same in other theatres of operation in order to bring peace and safety to citizens.

The military, he concluded, is on high alert and has increased its readiness to protect the country from further terrorist aggression.