Liberia: Recast Budget Scrutiny 'Paused' Over Lack of Supporting Documents, Alteration

The Draft Recast Budget received its first setback on Thursday because of the lack of supporting documents 'of the first six months of the approved 2024 Budget' from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and a report of allegation of budget tampering from its Specialized Committee.

The Speaker and Presiding Officer of the House of Representatives, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, seized the motion for the "Draft Abridged Recast F/Y 2024 National Budget" to be forwarded to the Joint Committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Development Planning and the Public Account and Expenditure to begin robust scrutiny.

The Speaker's action inevitably paused and restrained the House's Joint Committee on Budget to begin scrutinizing the draft recast budget, which is to the tune of US$721.5 million.

Speaker Koffa told his colleagues during the 1st day of the Extraordinary Session that the request of the supporting documents of the budget expenses aims to enhance the budget process.

The Speaker emphasized that the various supporting documents, including outturns, off-budget expenditures, revenue forecasts and other pertinent reports are necessarily needed.

He also said Plenary also wants the report of allegations of budget tampering from the investigative committee headed by Rep. Robert Wogbe.

Speaker said: "There are condition precedents in the presentation, if you listened to, when we received it, we have to ensure from our perspective that those condition precedents are met before the draft recast budget goes to committee.

"With that said," he added, "we will refer the matter to leadership to ensure that condition precedents are met, and the report on the budget alteration be done... All of the performance reports, the report on all budget expenses are done and then we will report to you on Tuesday as to whether the condition precedents are met."

Meanwhile, the Speaker has clarified that the 55th Legislature has recalled itself for three weeks, from August 29 to September 19 amid reports that President Joseph N. Boakai has recalled the Legislature.

Speaker Koffa said members of the 55th Legislature, having acknowledged that there are several legislations of time-sensitive and integrity nature, coupled with the submission of the draft Recast Budget, which demand the urgent attention of the Legislature, recalled themselves by affixing their signatures, pursuant of Article 32 (b) of the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia, to reconvene.

Article 32 (b) of the Constitution states: "The President shall, on his own initiative or upon receipt of a certificate signed by at least one fourth of the total membership of each house, and proclamation, extend a regular session of the Legislature beyond the date for adjournment or called a special extraordinary session of that body to discuss or act upon matters of national emergencies and concerns. When the extension or call is at the request of the Legislature, the proclamation shall be issued not later than forty-eight hours after receipt of the certificate by the President."

Over the weekend, the Senate finally concurred with the House of Representatives with the signatures of more than eleven (11) Senators, which is equivalent of more than one-fourth (1/4) of the Senate's membership to meet the constitutional requirement for a recall.

Thursday's recall will be the second extraordinary session, which is in consonance with Article 32(b) of the Liberian Constitution, for members of the Legislature to sign a certificate to reconvene.

The certificate mandates both Houses of the Legislature to reconvene beginning Thursday, August 29 and end on Thursday, September 19, 2024. The mandate is intended for members of the body to cut short their constituency break, which commenced on July 20, 2024 and should have ended on October 11, 2024.

It may be recalled, the first extraordinary session initiated by President Joseph N. Boakai for 30 days was from April 1 - 30, 2024, to discuss and act on "time-bound, critical national issues.