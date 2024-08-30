Liberia: CSOs Offer Recommendations to GOL for National Action Plan On Business and Human Rights

The Sustainable Development Institute (SDI), Liberia chapter of Friends of the Earth (FoE Liberia) along with members of the Civil Society Organizations Oil Palm Working Group (CSO-OPWG), has made several recommendations to the Liberian Government and partners for the full implementation of the National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights (NAP-BHRs).

The Liberian Government officially launched the NAP-BHRs on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, through the Ministry of Justice in collaboration with the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR), Ministry of Labour and civil society organizations and other development partners.

It can be recalled that in 2016, the National Action Plans on Business and Human Rights Working Group on Business and Human Rights produced a final version of the Guidance on National Action Plans. This guidance provides recommendations on the development, implementation and update of the National Action Plans (NAPs) on Business and Human Rights. The document is designed to serve as a reference guide for all stakeholders involved in NAP processes.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the action plan is committing the Government of Liberia to support initiatives or policies for the incorporation of business and human rights standards and practices in concession or investment agreements and business registrations and for business enterprises to take genuine responsibility to respect and implement human rights standards through management and operational systems of their respective businesses.

The core objectives of the Action Plan include, but not limited to, guiding the government in fulfilling its duty to protect individuals and communities from business-related human rights abuses consistent with its domestic and international obligations. Others include guiding businesses on the measures they should undertake to meet their responsibility to respect human rights in their operations. And also promote human rights due diligence by businesses as a concrete measure of preventing adverse impacts on people. It also calls for a road map of strengthening access to state-based judicial and non-judicial remedies for victims of business-related harms.

Speaking during the launch, Richard N. Sam, the Regional Program Officer of the Sustainable Development Institute (SDI), called on the Liberian Government to take responsibility for implementing the Action Plan to prevent it from becoming another shelf document.

Mr. Sam who also represented the Civil Society Organizations Oil Palm Working Group (CSO-OPWG) called on the government through its relevant ministries, agencies and commissions (MACs) to strengthen coordination and collaboration with CSOs, NGOs, private sector, communities, among others for the full implementation of the Action Plan.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

SDI and CSO-OPWG also want the Liberian Government to ensure that the vast majority of the ordinary citizens especially those in concession areas rights are respected by businesses. The group through its Head of Secretariat is calling on the government to ensure compliance with the NAP-BHRs.

At the same time, the group is calling on the government to encourage transnational corporations to put in place their compliance plan to show how they will not only respect human rights, but to also address violations when they occur in their domain.

They also recommended that the government educate corporate boards on this framework so that they fully understand and ensure these commitments are met.

Meanwhile, the CSO-OPWG through its Head of Secretariat reiterated the need to raise awareness and build capacity for the NAP-BHR, with involvement from CSOs, NGOs, private sector, and the government, and emphasized the necessity of funding from the government and partners for its implementation.

In conclusion, he stressed the significance of rigorous monitoring and evaluation in measuring the effects of NAP implementation. This will strengthen the enforcement of business reporting on NAP implementation, ensuring accountability and transparency.