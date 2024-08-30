Nigeria: Atiku Condemns Canadian-Nigerian for Threatening to Poison Yoruba, Benin People

Former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last general election, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the statement credited to a Canada-based woman, Amaka Sunnberger, who in a virtual meeting on TikTok, threatened to poison Yoruba and Benin people.

Atiku who condemned Amaka Sunnberger's statement in a series of tweets on X Platform, commended the prompt response of the House of Representatives and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission on the matter.

According to him: "The contentious virtual chat room clip, wherein participants made threats of ethnic cleansing against the Yorubas and Benin people, is unequivocally condemned in all aspects.

"I am informed that the identities of those involved have been disclosed and that calls have been made to the pertinent law enforcement agencies in Canada to prosecute the offenders.

"In this regard, I commend the House of Representatives and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission for their prompt and decisive action in addressing this incendiary rhetoric and preempting further escalation.

"This disconcerting episode underscores, once again, the imperative of uniting our people and our nation. Our rich diversity is our most cherished national asset and must be vigilantly protected".