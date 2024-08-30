Tanzania: Abduction, Killing Incidents - Govt Seeks Public Cooperation

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has called on the general public to support security and defence organs by providing information related to breach of peace, including abductions and murders.

The appeal was made during a session in the National Assembly yesterday in response to a question from Special Seats MP Anatropia Theonest (Chadema), who inquired about the government strategies to prevent acts of human rights violations.

Majaliwa emphasised the crucial role of citizens in aiding security organs by reporting suspicious activities.

He stressed that public cooperation is essential for effective crime prevention and the protection of peace.

"Citizens must work with our security organs to report any information that could indicate a breach of peace. This helps ensure that appropriate actions are taken against perpetrators," Majaliwa said.

He further urged security and defence agencies to thoroughly investigate all reports and hold offenders accountable.

The Premier assured that the government, under President Samia Suluhu Hassan's leadership, remains committed to maintaining peace and security.

He reiterated that the government will continue to prioritise the safety of the nation's borders, citizens and property.

The Prime Minister's remarks come amid heightened concerns over recent abduction and murder cases.

In response, the Police Force has issued warnings regarding factors contributing to these crimes, such as jealousy, superstitions and a desire for wealth.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) David Misime cited these elements as key drivers behind the troubling incidents.

DCP Misime urged religious leaders, traditional elders and the public to strengthen societal structures starting at the family level to prevent such crimes.

He also advised caution in sharing information about these incidents to avoid unnecessary panic and hostility, emphasising the need for responsible communication on public platforms.

"We encourage communities to address these issues at the family level and exercise caution when discussing incidents publicly," Misime said.

He said the government and security forces remain dedicated to addressing these issues and ensuring that all Tanzanians contribute to the collective effort to maintain national security.