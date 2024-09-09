Tanzania: President Samia Hassan Furious Over Murder of Opposition Leader

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has expressed her deep sadness following news of the murder of opposition party CHADEMA leader, Mr Mohamed Ali Kibao, demanding deep investigation to be conducted into the matter.

"I am deeply saddened to receive the news of the murder of CHADEMA leader Mr Mohamed Ali Kibao. I extend my condolences to the leaders of the party, the bereaved family and to his relatives and friends.

She insisted that Tanzania is a democratic country where every citizen has the right to life, while insisting that there is no room for any cruelty practice in the government under her leadership.

"I have directed the investigative authorities to provide me with a detailed report on this grave incident and any similar occurrences as soon as possible. Our country is democratic, and every citizen has the right to live. The government I lead, does not condone and tolerate such acts of brutality," she said in a brief statement posted on her X handle.

These sentiments echoed President Samia 4Rs' philosophy which stands for Reconciliation, Rebuilding, Reforms and Resilience.

Meanwhile, ruling party, CCM Secretary for Ideology, Publicity, and Training Mr Amos Makalla also extended message of condolence for the death of CHADEMA Secretariat Member.

"I have seen in the media, reports on the murder of CHADEMA Secretariat Member Mr Ali Kibao and I wish to extend condolences to the party for the loss of one of its leaders. I have been following this issue closely. As political parties, when it comes to matters of humanity, we put our political differences aside. I offer my condolences for this loss."

"I urge the Police Force to fulfill its duty by mounting investigation into this matter. As human beings, we share in the pain, which is why I am here to offer condolences on behalf of the CCM," Said Mr Makalla, while addressing citizens of Simanjiro District in Manyara Region.

The Chairman of the CHADEMA party, Mr Freeman Mbowe said that the post-mortem conducted on the body of late Kibao, in the presence of the party lawyer, revealed that Kibao was severely beaten and had acid poured on him.

Mr Mbowe made the statement outside the mortuary at Mwananyamala Hospital, where party leaders and members had been camping since the morning to monitor updates on Kibao's body.

Kibao was a member of the CHADEMA National Secretariat and Assistant to the Secretary-General. A few days ago, it was reported that he had been abducted by unknown individuals while travelling on a bus from Dar es Salaam to Tanga.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: Samia makes new appointments

Shortly thereafter, reports emerged that his body had been found in the NSSF grounds, Ununio, in Dar es Salaam and was later taken to the mortuary at Mwananyamala Hospital.

Equally, opposition party, ACT Wazalendo has strongly condemned the acts of abduction, murder and violence against politicians and citizens in general, with a specific condemnation of the killing of CHADEMA Secretariat member Ally Kibao.

Speaking to reporters at the party's headquarters, the Deputy Secretary for Information, Propaganda and Public Relations, Shangwe Ayo, stated that Tanzanians have a fundamental right to speak and express their opinions freely.

Reacting on the death, the Police Force said it continues to undertake the investigation regarding the shocking death of Mr Kibao and a team of investigation of serious crimes from Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has been deployed to increase efficiency.