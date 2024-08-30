Niger and Nigeria Renew Security Cooperation After Post-Coup Fallout

30 August 2024
Radio France Internationale

Nigeria and Niger have signed an agreement to enhance their security cooperation, despite lingering tensions between the neighbouring West African countries following Niger's coup a year ago.

"Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to resuming and strengthening collaboration, with a view to ensuring regional stability and security," said a Nigerian military statement on Thursday, a day after the nations' defence chiefs signed a memorandum of understanding in Niger's capital, Niamey.

Ties between the two countries soured after Niger's junta toppled Mohamed Bazoum in a military coup in July 2023.

The coup also fractured the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), casting doubt on the region's ability to combat Islamist violence effectively.

Ecowas threatened to invade Niger if diplomatic efforts to restore its democratic government failed.

Nigeria's army chief, General Christopher Musa, stated he was prepared to intervene if Ecowas requested and was "sure of victory".

The threat of intervention prompted Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali to pull out of the 15-country bloc in January.

Accept Manage my choices Claiming Ecowas had failed to assist them in addressing Islamist violence, the three Sahel nations subsequently signed a military pact, forming a parallel body known as the Alliance of Sahel States.

Despite the tensions, Niger has remained part of a Nigeria-led multinational joint task force (MNJTF) combating Boko Haram in the Lake Chad region, though it has limited its participation.

Under the agreement signed on Wednesday, Niger "reaffirmed its readiness to reume active participation in security cooperation under the Multinational Joint Task Force", said the Nigerian statement.

The leaders of Nigeria and Niger's armed forces are expected to meet again soon in Nigeria's capital, Abuja.

