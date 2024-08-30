Nigeria: Catholic Bishops Urges Govt to Resolve Rising Food Prices, Hardship

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has urged the Federal Government to resolve the rising food prices and hardship in the country.

In a communiqué issued at the end of a week-long second plenary meeting of the CBCN held in Auchi Diocese, Edo, the clerics urged the federal government to support farmers with subsidies, soft loans, modern technology, and improved seedlings.

The bishops said such measures should also involve supporting Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

They said Nigerians were currently groaning under the hardship fuelled by high electricity tariffs, high cost of petroleum products, transportation, and Medicare, as well as poor lack of basic infrastructure.

The conference also called for a radical change of heart from a political ideology that promotes arbitrary use of power for self-enrichment to politics as service and solidarity with the people.

The bishops declared 2024 the Year of Prayer, in preparation for the Jubilee Year of Hope in 2025.

They emphasised that prayer must be accompanied by action and repentance of wrongdoings as individuals, communities, leaders, and as a nation.

The bishops expressed deep concern over the increasing aberrations during worship, such as unduly lengthy celebrations, excessive monetary collections, lack of silence and decorum, and alteration of sacramental words and elements.

They called for intensified vigilance to ensure the liturgy is celebrated according to approved norms.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Religion Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The CBCN frowned at the use of violence by some protesters and the killing of citizens by security operatives, while reaffirming the constitutional right to peaceful protest.

The bishops called on governments to address the issues that engender protests and release all detained protesters.

The bishops equally urged the government to reconsider its economic reform policies to lift the burden of hardship from citizens and promote people-orientated development.

The body also appealed to governments to harmonise taxes and address multiple taxation to stem the tide of business collapse and encourage investors.

The CBCN called on all Nigerians to observe the ongoing Year of Prayer, fast sincerely for the country, and commit the nation to the protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Queen and Patroness of Nigeria. (NAN)