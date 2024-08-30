Liberia: EPA Shuts Down China Union Over Multiple Environmental Violations

Monrovia — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Liberia has ordered the closure of the China Union iron ore mine in Bong Mines due to multiple environmental violations. The announcement was made by Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo, Executive Director of the EPA, at a press conference held at the Ministry of Information in Monrovia on Thursday.

By Wremongar B. Joe II, Contributing Writer

Dr. Urey Yarkpawolo detailed that the closure, which took effect on August 28, 2024, was prompted by China Union's failure to comply with numerous environmental regulations. Violations include operating without an effluent discharge license, transporting ores via the Bong Mines railway without an environmental mitigation plan, constructing a new processing plant and a medium tailings processing plant without the necessary environmental permits, and discharging tailings into nearby wetlands without regulation.

"These actions by China Union violate several provisions of the Environmental Protection and Management Law of Liberia, including Sections 6, 15, 24, 27, 57, 58, 105, and 112," Dr. Urey stated.

In response to these violations, the EPA issued a 'notice of violation' and a 'fine action' amounting to USD 120,000.00 to China Union on June 28, 2024. However, the company did not respond, prompting the EPA to send another communication on August 8, 2024, demanding compliance with the fine and the commencement of remedial actions.

Despite these warnings, China Union continued to operate without the required environmental permits, leading to further environmental degradation and pollution, according to Dr. Urey.

"In lieu of China Union's persistent non-compliance with the Environmental Protection and Management Law of Liberia, and its refusal to engage with the EPA, the operational activities of China Union were shut down on August 28, 2024, in adherence to Section 38 of the Environmental Protection Agency Act," Dr. Urey added.

The closure will remain in effect until full compliance is achieved and the identified environmental concerns are addressed. Dr. Urey warned that any contravention of this closure mandate will result in legal actions as prescribed by law.

The EPA also expressed its gratitude to the Liberia National Police for assisting its inspectors in enforcing the closure order and reiterated its commitment to ensuring a clean, healthy, and safe environment for this and future generations.

The closure follows a series of reports from local media that prompted the House of Representatives to launch a full-scale investigation into the operations of China Union. The investigation found the company guilty of neglecting nearly all of its responsibilities under its mineral development agreement with Liberia. During the inquiry, China Union admitted to wrongdoing and requested that the findings be kept from the public.

In recent attempts to repair its image in Bong County, China Union has made contributions to local education and healthcare. Two weeks ago, the company presented a $25,000 cheque to the Fuamah Scholarship Committee to support deserving students. Additionally, it donated $1,000 worth of school materials and over $2,000 in medical supplies to the Fuamah Hospital. China Union has also begun rehabilitating the Bong Mines-Handii Road, in response to directives from the House of Representatives, and has paid $150,000 to the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation to fulfill long-overdue social security contributions for its employees. However, despite these efforts, China Union has done little to address the key environmental concerns raised by local authorities and the EPA, leading to its eventual shutdown