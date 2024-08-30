West Africa: Ecowas Commission President Visits to Liberia, Call for Peace, Reconciliation and Recognize the Role of Civil Society and Human Rights Community

Monrovia — The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Omar Alieu Touray, recently concluded a significant visit to Liberia, underscoring the vital role of peace and stability in the region. The visit highlighted the essential contributions of civil society and the human rights community in promoting human rights, justice and accountability in post-conflict Liberia.

During his visit, President Touray held a consultative meeting with civil society leaders including Adama Dempster, a lead campaigner for the establishment of war and economic courts, Hassan Bility, Director of the Global Justice and Research Project, representative of war victims and survivors and other key civil society actors.

The ECOWAS Commission President praised these organizations for their contributions and ongoing efforts to build a more peaceful and equitable society, recognizing their crucial role in advancing justice and fostering a culture of human rights in Liberia.

"These groups are instrumental in driving positive change, promoting human rights, justice and accountability ensuring that all voices are heard in the peacebuilding process," President Touray stated. He emphasized the need for broader consultations, awareness and inclusivity in decision-making processes in support for the Establishment of a war and economic crimes court to address the root cause of the civil conflict and bring an end to the culture of impunity in Liberia.

The ECOWAS Commission President also called for increased public awareness of peacebuilding efforts, underscoring the importance of educating the general public about the role of civil society organizations in fostering a just and peaceful society. He reiterated that "peace and justice work together.... thereby can only be sustained through collective efforts and continued engagement with all segments of society."

This visit comes at a critical juncture for Liberia, as the nation continues to recover from the effects of its 2023 elections and post conflict status. The support from ECOWAS highlights the importance of collaborative efforts and reinforces the region's commitment to achieving lasting peace and stability.