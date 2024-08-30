Liberia: Senator Cyrus Pledges Collaboration With National Government for Lofa County Development

Voinjama — Senator Momo Cyrus of Lofa County has pledged to work closely with the national government to ensure the construction of a paved road from Salayea to Medicoma within the next three years.

Senator Cyrus believes that this infrastructure project will play a crucial role in restoring Lofa's status as Liberia's "breadbasket." He emphasized that the paved road will enable the people of Lofa County to transport their goods and products to nearby markets more efficiently.

"Lofa remains at the forefront of my mind in terms of development, and nothing will stop me from doing what is best for the people of Lofa County," Senator Cyrus declared.

Speaking at an event organized by the Zorzor Citizens Movement, where he was honored for his significant legislative and developmental contributions, Senator Cyrus assured that Lofa would see substantial progress under his leadership.

The senator also highlighted the essential role of women in the community, stating that empowering them would lead to better educational opportunities for children and an overall improvement in living standards.

As part of his development initiatives, Senator Cyrus announced that his office has provided L$5 million to the people of Lofa, specifically for women's empowerment through interest-free microloans.

In addition to the road project and women's empowerment efforts, Senator Cyrus revealed plans to introduce a bill aimed at establishing a technical and vocational school in Lower Lofa County.