Liberia: Nursing and Midwifery Board Launches Revised Education Accreditation of Its National Clinical Policies

Monrovia — The Liberian Board for Nursing and Midwifery (LBNM)has officially handed over its revised and validated education accreditation and national clinical policy to drive the affairs of nursing and midwifery training Institutions across Liberia.

The LBNM was established in 1949 through legislation to set procedures, guidelines, & standards for the establishment & accreditation of nursing and midwifery training Institutions in the Republic of Liberia.

The LBNM Board and its partners, on Wednesday, launched its revised EDUCATION/ACCREDITATION AND NATIONAL CLINICAL POLICIES.

Providing an overview of the LBNM Educational and Clinical Policy Validation, Mrs. Ceeclia C. Kpangbala-Flomo, Registrar of LBNM, said the process of the board to regularly update its accreditation, is part of an effort to safeguard the health sector and reduce the number of incompetent nursing and midwifery training Institutions in Liberia.

According to Madam Cecelia C. Kpangbala-Flomo, a baseline survey was conducted with 116 participants collectively contributing to the revised education accreditation and national clinical policy.

She, however, thanked the technical working group and partners for ensuring its revised and validated education accreditation and national clinical policy came to fruition.

From March 1, 2024, to August 28, 2024, the LBNM Board with funding from Partner in Health (PIH) along with international technical support from Kenya Nursing Council, reviewed and updated its educational accreditation policy of training nurses and midwives in line with the WHO guidelines, "madam Cecelia C. Kpangbala-Flomo added.

In remarks, the chairperson of the board of the Liberian Board of Nursing and Midwifery Mr. Humphrey Gibbs Loweal, on behalf of the LBNM as chairman, received and accepted the revised and validated education accreditation and national clinical policy to drive the affairs of nursing and midwifery training Institutions across Liberia.