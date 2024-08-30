Liberia: House Speaker Koffa Seizes Draft Recast Envelop Pending Budget Alteration Investigation

Capitol Hill — The House of Representatives has paused deliberations on the draft recast budget for Fiscal Year 2024, awaiting the outcome of an ongoing investigation into allegations of budget alteration.

"The scrutiny of the budget is a crucial process, and it is our responsibility to ensure that it is conducted with the utmost integrity and transparency. We will not proceed with any budget scrutiny until the Womba's Special Investigative Committee completes its investigation and delivers its findings," said Speaker J. Fonati Koffa.

The Speaker's remarks came in response to a motion by Rep. Marvin Cole, who called on the House to forward the recast budget to the Committees on Ways, Means, and Finance, and Public Accounts. The motion was denied.

The Legislature has been divided over the budget alteration allegations, with some lawmakers accusing the Executive of tampering with the budget, while others blame the leadership of the Legislature. This division has increased pressure on the Speaker, with some members urging a hold on the draft recast budget until their concerns are addressed.

Two weeks ago, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning submitted the FY2024 Draft Recast Budget, totaling US$721.5 million to the House of Representatives, following concerns over the financial integrity of the original budget.

Acting Finance Minister Anthony Myers presented the recast budget, explaining that revisions were necessary due to the budget's performance in the first six months of the year. He emphasized the need to rebalance the budget to reflect revenue performance and protect critical expenditures that are priorities for the country.

"This recast is based on our observation of the budget's performance in the first six months of the year and the need to rebalance the budget in response to revenue performance, while safeguarding critical expenditures that are priorities for the country," Minister Myers stated.

Upon receiving the Draft Recast Budget on behalf of the 55th Legislature, Speaker Koffa urged the Ministry to provide all necessary supporting documents to facilitate the Ways, Means, and Finance Committee's scrutiny of the recast budget.

"We have received this communication on behalf of the President, with several notations, even as we accept it," Speaker Koffa remarked.

In an effort to improve the budgetary process and address the allegations of budget tampering, Speaker Koffa announced that the House has taken additional measures, including the formation of a special investigative committee to probe the alleged budget alterations.

"The first step is to understand and resolve the issue of budget tampering," Speaker Koffa said. "As you present this budget, we also expect reports on budget outturn and any off-budget spending."

The special investigative committee is chaired by Bong County Electoral District 4 Representative Robert F. Womba, with Montserrado County Electoral District 7 Representative Emmanuel Dahn serving as co-chair. Other members include Representatives Thomas Romeo Quioh, Sekou Kanneh, and Sumo Mulbah.

Speaker Koffa reaffirmed the Legislature's commitment to fighting corruption and upholding the highest standards of transparency and accountability in government.