Liberia U.S. Ambassador Toner Visits Ministry of Labor, Pledges Partnership in Combating Human Trafficking

Monrovia — New United States Ambassador accredited to Liberia, Mark Toner, has expressed interest in learning more about challenges being faced in prosecuting human trafficking cases in Liberia.

The US Ambassador made the remarks Thursday when he paid a courtesy visit at the Ministry of Labor, where he met and interacted with Labor Minister Cooper Kruah and his team.

Ambassador Toner presented his Letters of Credence to Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai on August 07, 2024. Since then he has been meeting with various sectors of the Liberian society - both in private and public.

During the conversation, the US Ambassador asked the minister to share more information on other challenges facing the ministry related to trafficking in persons.

"I want to learn more about the key issues related to the ministry and labor rights in Liberia and the issue of human trafficking in Liberia," the Ambassador requested.

Minister Kruah, in response, provided more details on challenges in prosecuting trafficking in persons cases at the courts in Liberia. He disclosed that the ministry has resolved 122 labor cases, securing 4.5 million Liberian dollars and 295,686.78 US dollars in settlements.

He explained to the US Ambassador to Liberia that the Ministry of Labor has also successfully prosecuted a trafficking case and is working on three more.

The Labor Minister said the ministry aims to eradicate child labor and enhance trade union activities, with recent achievements in minimum wage adjustments and work permit regulations.

He, however, requested continued support for their initiatives at the Ministry of Labor.

Ambassador Toner praised the ministry for progress made in addressing trafficking in persons, describing it as a significant challenge. The Ambassador emphasized the importance of respecting workers' rights as a fundamental aspect of human rights.

He expressed hope for Liberia to return to a good position on tier two and maintain the right path.

Ambassador Toner's visitation Thursday at the Ministry of Labor is one of his first courtesy visits to government ministry since he took over early August 2024.

"I acknowledge the efforts in addressing workers' rights and progress in combating human trafficking, which is highlighted as a significant challenge," he said.

Ambassador Toner emphasized the importance of labor rights in a functioning democracy and a growing economy, and notes the critical role of the Minister's ministry in these efforts.

He noted that labor rights are crucial for any functioning democracy and economic growth, stressing the need for strong labor laws to support growing investments and a stronger economy. He acknowledged the ministry's fundamental role in these efforts.

Ambassador Toner highlighted the critical nature of addressing trafficking in person to ensure Liberia's progress.

He, however, he indicated a desire to understand the historical context and past efforts in this regard.