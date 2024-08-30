Liberia: Over 100 Passengers Grounded At Ria Due to Brussels Airlines Hydraulic Issue

Monrovia — FrontPage Africa has reliably learned the Roberts International Airport (RIA) witnessed disruptions on Wednesday night as Brussels Airlines flight SN241 faced technical difficulties, stranding 133 passengers. The issue, reportedly related to the aircraft's hydraulic system, prevented the flight from departing as scheduled.

Sources at the scene described a chaotic situation as passengers initially boarded the flight, only to be asked to disembark and return to the Passenger Terminal. Despite a brief attempt to resume boarding, it soon became clear that the flight would not depart. Both departing and transiting passengers were subsequently escorted off the plane and accommodated in two local hotels.

According to reliable information, Brussels Airlines has flown in aircraft mechanics and spare parts to address the issue, with plans to transport the stranded passengers to their destinations as soon as the problem is resolved.

Efforts to reach Harbelda William, the SN Brussels Manager in Liberia, for comment have been unsuccessful.

The report comes as a Royal Air Maroc flight narrowly avoided a serious accident at Roberts International Airport (RIA) a week ago. Sources familiar with the incident reported that the plane initially landed on both rear wheels, but shortly after, the left wheel veered into a muddy grass patch adjacent to the runway, damaging several runway lights, which are already sparse at RIA.

According to the sources, the pilot did not report the incident to the control tower or airport authorities, as the aircraft was parked at the passenger boarding bridge without any visible signs of alarm among the passengers, who disembarked normally. The situation only came to light when departing passengers experienced a two-hour delay in their boarding time. It was then that Royal Air Maroc staff informed them of the issue.

As a precaution, the departing passengers were transported to the Farmington Hotel near the airport and Tíme Royal Ambassador Hotel in Unification Town, where they remain while the incident is being investigated by the relevant authorities.

The Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) later confirmed the incident in a statement. According to the LAA, the aircraft, a Boeing 737-800 Series with flight number AT-567, had landed safely but veered off the runway. The incident resulted in no injuries to passengers, no structural damage to the aircraft, and no fatalities. "It is important to note that passengers on board the aircraft were unaware of the incident," the LAA emphasized.