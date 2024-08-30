Sudan: US Sees Progress On Humanitarian Access, Civilian Protection in Sudan Amid Ceasefire Deadlock

Addis Abeba — Tom Perriello, U.S. Special Envoy to Sudan, reported progress on humanitarian access and civilian protection in Sudan after talks in Geneva, Switzerland, despite a stalemate in ceasefire negotiations.

In a recent briefing, Perriello provided an update on the outcomes of the Aligned for Advancing Lifesaving and Peace in Sudan (ALPS) Group talks held in Switzerland.

"We were able to secure agreement on the opening of the Adré border and obtain commitments from the RSF and SAF to guarantee access along those routes," Perriello stated. He noted that dozens of trucks have now crossed borders, delivering nearly 6 million pounds of food and emergency supplies to areas in need.

The Geneva talks, initiated by the United States with support from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates, aimed to address the humanitarian crisis in Sudan. While the RSF attended the discussions, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) chose not to be present, though they remained in contact with the mediators.

The Special Envoy further reported securing a commitment by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to adhere to a newly drafted code of conduct, which outlines measures to protect civilians and ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid, to be announced at the end of the month.

He added, "We've made that same request of the army, and we will continue to ensure these commitments are met."

However, Perriello acknowledged a lack of progress in halting the conflict. "We unfortunately see a lack of political will at this time for the parties to stop fighting," he said, emphasizing the need for continued efforts to bring the warring factions together.

The Special Envoy also addressed the issue of external weapon suppliers, saying, "We've been calling on all external actors to stop fueling this war, stop arming the participants, and begin being partners in the peace effort."

He mentioned ongoing efforts to enforce and extend the arms embargo for Darfur at the United Nations.

Perriello emphasized that the ALPS initiative builds upon previous agreements, stating, "We absolutely are building on implementing--pushing for the implementation of the Jeddah Declaration and existing commitments under international humanitarian law."

Perriello reported that the ALPS Group, comprising key regional countries and multilateral organizations, continues to work on improving civilian protection and expanding humanitarian access.