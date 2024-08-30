Gambia: Presidential Aspirant Urges Govt to Act On Illegal Exchange Rate

30 August 2024
The Point (Banjul)
By Ismaila Sonko

Mr Ousman Jallow, the presidential aspirant for 2026 presidential elections and the chairman of Progressive Movement of The Gambia, has expressed concerns over the instability and rampant deflation in the country's foreign exchange market.

Mr Jallow was speaking to The Point on Wednesday regarding the status of the foreign exchange in the country.

Jallow said the government should prioritise issues that are affecting Gambians daily rather than concentrating on the draft constitution. "The exchange rate has no control and no legal monitoring process," he said.

He highlighted that the volatility of the exchange rates is what is driving the prices of basic commodities across the country.

"It is not a hidden fact; every Gambian and even non-Gambian knows that most exchange rate dealers operate illegally and illegally increase exchange rates without any authorisation, this is just next to fraud," he alleged.

Besides, Jallow pointed out the numerous Western Union branches that provide incomplete services to both Gambians and non-Gambians.

He alleged that Gambians are now subscribed to using Wave, Western Union, Ria, or MoneyGram, among others but are not properly monitored and regulated giving them the latitude to exploit their customers.

He called on the Barrow administration to take immediate action by enhancing monitoring and regulation of the foreign exchange bureaus to safeguard consumers and ensure fair play in the business.

He advocates for better reporting mechanisms to deliver accurate information on exchange rates and services.

By effectively addressing these issues, Jallow believes the government can stabilise the market, restore public confidence, and contribute to a healthier economy.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.