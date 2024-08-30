Nigeria: Emir of Zazzau Loses Mother-in-Law

Mother-in-law to the Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, is dead.

Hajiya Habiba Shehu Idris, who was the first wife of the immediate past Emir of Zazzau, Dr. Shehu Idris, died in the early hours of Friday.

A statement issued by Abdullahi Aliyu Kwarbai, Mediá and Publicity Officer to the emirate, said she died after a brief illness.

Hajiya Habiba sis urvived by her children, Alhaji Bello Shehu Idris, the Dan Ruwata Babban Zazzau, Alhaji Umar Shehu Idris, Assistant Secretary to the emirate and the Dan Isan Zazzau and Hajiya Maryam Shehu Idris, and wife of the Incumbent Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

According to the statement, funeral prayer is scheduled to take place at the Emir's palace shortly after the Juma'at prayers.