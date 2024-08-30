Ghana: Discard Public Discourse About Potential Election Misconduct - President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has dismissed some public discourse about potential electoral misconduct in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The President, whose tenure will come to an end this year, reassured Ghanaians of the government's commitment to a transparent, free, fair and peaceful election process, emphasising the ruling New Patriotic Party's (NPP) democratic principles and historical commitment to fair play.

Speaking to an audience at the Wesley Cathedral of the Methodist Church, Ghana in Kumasi during its 13th Biennial/51st Annual Conference, President Akufo-Addo said the government is clear about its obligation and duty to ensure that the impending elections are conducted in an atmosphere of peace and security, transparent and respect for the electoral laws of the country.

He highlighted that the security agencies are prepared to uphold their responsibilities to guarantee that the elections reflect the free will of the Ghanaians, devoid of any violence or intimidation.

President Akufo-Addo also bemoaned those who have raised unsubstantiated fears, including some members of the clergy of electoral malpractice.

President Akufo-Addo stated, "They will be disappointed. The 2024 elections, like the previous ones we have held in Ghana in the 4th Republic, will be conducted peacefully and in total compliance with the laws of the country."

He expressed pride in his administration's achievements across various sectors, including the economy, education, healthcare, infrastructure and digitisation.

President Akufo-Addo reiterated his commitment to leaving office peacefully, just as he was elected. "I came out of a peaceful election and I will leave in a peaceful election," he affirmed, reinforcing his message of maintaining Ghana's reputation as a beacon of democracy in Africa.